Pranavi lies 6th as Vani, Amandeep improve positions in Final Stage of LET

India's Pranavi Urs finished strongly to stay in contention for one of the coveted berths on the Ladies European Tour as she was tied-sixth after three rounds of the five-day Final Stage of the Qualifying School golf tournament here.
Pranavi, who was nine-under for two rounds, added a two-under 71 on the Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Course. She has now moved to 11-under for three days.
Nataliya Guseva, who recently earned her LPGA berth, fired a round of 67 (-5) at Par-72 Royal Golf De Marrakech on day three to lead the Final Qualifier by two shots. The 20-year-old produced rounds of 67 on the first two days of the tournament and continued her excellent form.
Vani Kapoor (73-70-70) improved from T-37 to Tied-27th, while Neha Tripathi (75-67-72), who was T-25 dropped to T-34th and Amandeep Drall (75-70-70) improved from T-63 to T-39. All three played at the Par-72 Royal Golf De Marrakech.
Ridhima Dilawari (74-72-72) improved from T-77 to T-56, Avani Prashanth (76-71-72) also jumped from T-85 to T-65.
Tvesa Malik (74-70) slipped from T-51 to T-96, Jasmine Shekar (75-74-75) is T-107, Seher Atwal (77-73-78) is T-138, Sneha Singh (83-72-76) is T-142, Ananya Datar (80-79-76) is T-150 and Durga Nittur (80-81-76) is T-151.
Pranavi bogeyed second and the ninth and had a birdie in between on seventh as he turned in one-over. On the back nine, she birdied the 13th and finished birdie-birdie for a 71.
Vani birdied twice in the first three holes and then closed birdie-birdie for a round of 70 while Neha, who seemed to be going great, dropped an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th and from being inside Top-20 she dropped to T-34.
The Top-65 and ties will play the fifth and final round with Top-20 and ties getting a full card for 2024. The next 21-to 50 and ties get a lower status but enough starts in 2024.
Amateur Shannon Tan sits in second place on the leaderboard with a total of 14-under-par after she fired a round of 68 (-5) at Al Maaden Golf.
The Singapore golfer was a co-medallist at the Pre-Qualifier held at Noria Golf and picked up from where she left off last week.
Slovenia's Ana Belac is in outright third place on 13-under-par having carded a round of 70 (-3) at Al Maaden Golf.
Two players sit in a share of fourth place with Thailand's Aunchisa Utama and Mexico's Fernanda Lira both on 12-under-par.
Pranavi and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes sit in a tie for the sixth place on 11-under-par with South Africa's Cara Gorlei in outright eighth place on nine-under-par.
