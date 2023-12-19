Left Menu

Sanjay Bangar decodes PBKS decision to acquire Chris Woakes and Harshal Patel

Punjab Kings Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar decoded their decision to sign Indian pacer Harshal Patel as well as England all-rounder Chris Woakes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:06 IST
Sanjay Bangar decodes PBKS decision to acquire Chris Woakes and Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Punjab Kings Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar decoded their decision to sign Indian pacer Harshal Patel as well as England all-rounder Chris Woakes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. PBKS acquired the services of Harshal and Woakes for Rs 11.75 crore and Rs 4.2 crore respectively. Woakes attracted bids from Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings and came with a base price of Rs 2 crore.

While a big bidding war took place for Harshal. On both occasions, PBKS emerged victorious and Bangar explained the reason to go after both players. "Woakes covers two positions for us - Curran and Rabada. Having an Indian seamer is of immense value. Harshal bowls through the middle and death overs. It gives us an option of using Harshal as an Impact Player. That was the thinking behind acquiring both Woakes and Harshal," Bangar said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

While PBKS looked to fill holes in their squad, Gujarat Titans were out to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya who left the franchise before the auction. They acquired Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for Rs 50 Lakhs and Rs 5.80 crore. GT Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki talked about their picks and said, "I wouldn't call anybody a steal. That's disrespectful to that player to some extent. We value Omarzai and Umesh. You focus on skill sets than players at an auction. We got two players that we had in our pre-planning and we're looking forward to them joining us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023