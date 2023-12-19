Cricket-South Africa bowl India out for 211 in second ODI

Left Menu

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Dec 19 - Seamer Nandre Burger took 3-30 in 10 overs as South Africa bowled India out for 211 in the second One-Day International at St George's Park on Tuesday, looking to level the three-match series.

GQEBERHA, South Africa, Dec 19 - Seamer Nandre Burger took 3-30 in 10 overs as South Africa bowled India out for 211 in the second One-Day International at St George's Park on Tuesday, looking to level the three-match series. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first on a wicket that is tough for scoring, with seamer Beuran Hendricks (2-34), in the side for the injured all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, also among the wickets in his first ODI since April 2021.

India opening batter Sai Sudharsan followed up his unbeaten half-century on debut with a fluent 62 from 83 balls, while captain KL Rahul scored 56 from 64 balls. They were the only two innings of any substance. The tourists were going well 114 for two but lost their last eight wickets for the addition of 97 runs as South Africa put the squeeze on the scoring rate and forced errors from the visitors, whose innings lasted 46.2 overs.

Should the home side chase down their target of 212, it will set up a series decider in the third and final match in Paarl on Thursday.

