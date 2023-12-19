Left Menu

Soccer-VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public

Conversations between the on-field referee and video assistant referee (VAR) in LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup will be made public at the end of each matchday starting January, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday. The new initiative will launch on Jan. 10 with the Super Cup semi-final between Real Madrid and Altetico Madrid.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:16 IST
Soccer-VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public

Conversations between the on-field referee and video assistant referee (VAR) in LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup will be made public at the end of each matchday starting January, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday. The new initiative will launch on Jan. 10 with the Super Cup semi-final between Real Madrid and Altetico Madrid. It will be used in the LaLiga from Jan. 12 onwards.

"The RFEF and LaLiga have agreed to start publishing the images and audio of the conversations between the on-field referee and the VAR officials following a VAR review and the use of the pitchside monitor," the RFEF said in a statement. The moved was aimed at "making refereeing in professional football and the competitions themselves more transparent".

"The fans' experience will be improved and a better understanding of the refereeing decisions will be appreciated by the viewers," the RFEF added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023