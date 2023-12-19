Left Menu

Nagesh Trophy: Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana secure wins

The Kochi and Chandigarh leg started simultaneously on Monday with Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Group C and Gujarat, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana in Group D respectively

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:17 IST
Nagesh Trophy: Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana secure wins
Player of the match at Nagesh Trophy (Image: CABI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala, Odisha in Group C while Madhya Pradesh, Telangana in Group D registered wins on Monday in the ongoing sixth edition of Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24. The Kochi and Chandigarh leg started simultaneously on Monday with Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Group C and Gujarat, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in Group D respectively.

In Group C's opening match held in Kochi, Kerala emerged victorious, defeating Bihar by 35 runs. Kerala set a target of 126/6 in 13 overs, and Bihar could only manage 91/4 in response. The standout performer, Md Farhan, who scored 51 runs in 34 balls, earned the well-deserved title of Player of the Match. Meanwhile, in another Group C encounter, Odisha displayed dominance by thrashing Jharkhand with a convincing nine-wicket victory. Jharkhand, opting to bat first, faltered at 39/10 in the 17th over, allowing Odisha to chase down the target in just 21 balls. Debaraj Behera, who claimed three wickets, was named the Player of the Match.

Shifting the focus to Group D, the first match witnessed a high-scoring thriller as Madhya Pradesh secured a six-wicket win against Chandigarh. Chandigarh, batting first, posted a formidable total of 208/8 in 20 overs. However, Madhya Pradesh successfully chased down the target in the 18th over, propelled by Rampal Uike's match-winning century. Rampal earned the Player of the Match honour for his stellar performance, according to a release. In the second Group D match, Telangana emerged victorious over West Bengal by 27 runs in a run-filled contest in Chandigarh. Telangana posted a commanding total of 262/5 in 20 overs, and despite Surojit Ghora's impressive 129 runs in 72 balls for West Bengal, Telangana's K Shiva Shankar was awarded the Player of the Match for his well-made 86.

Jammu & Kashmir (Group E) and Karnataka (Group B) currently top their respective Groups. In Group C, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, Kerala will lock horns with each other on Tuesday while in Group D Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chandigarh, West Bengal will meet on the same day. The ongoing sixth edition of the Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 2, 2024 and the League stage will be played till December 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023