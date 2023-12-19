Left Menu

Indian hockey team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament 2023

Abhishek and Shamsher Singh scored one goal each for India against Germany in their third match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:34 IST
Indian hockey team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament 2023
India hockey player Shamsher Singh (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Men's Hockey Team lost to Germany 2-3 in their third match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday. Abhishek and Shamsher Singh were the two goal-scorers for India. The Indian team took the lead early in the game with a field goal from Abhishek (9'), which was quickly followed up by another field goal from Shamsher Singh (14') as the first quarter ended with the score reading 2-0 in favour of India.

The second quarter was a hard-fought one with both teams vying for goals but it was Malte Hellwig (28') who found the back of the net for Germany late in the second quarter as the score read 2-1 at halftime with India holding on to the lead. The third quarter saw India exhibiting a strong display of defence as Germany were awarded two penalty corners but couldn't convert either of the opportunities. With the match hanging well in the balance, Germany managed to equalize by means of a penalty stroke from Christopher Ruhr (50'). Germany then netted another goal to take the lead courtesy a penalty corner conversion from Gonzalo Peillat (51') and went on to win the match 3-2 having not conceded any goals after the first quarter.

The Indian men's Hockey Team will play France on December 20 at 15:30hrs IST. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

