Sudharsan, Rahul's fifties power India to 211 against South Africa in 2nd ODI
Fighting knocks from Sai Sudharsan and KL powered India to 211 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at St George's Park on Tuesday
Fighting knocks from Sai Sudharsan and KL powered India to 211 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series at St George's Park on Tuesday. The Indian batting lineup found it a little difficult against South African bowlers as they were bundled out for 211 in 46.2 overs.
Put to bat first, India suffered a big blow as Nandre Burger drew first blood in the first over of the inning, removing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for 4. The left-handed batter Tilak Varma then came out to bat. Proteas pacers put India batters in a strong chokehold as they restricted runs. Sudharsan in the 7th over opened his hands as he slammed Beuran Hendricks for back-to-back two fours. Nandre Burger then removed Tilak Varma for 10 in the over.
In the 20th over of the game, Sudharsan brought up his half-century. Captain KL Rahul joined hands with Sudharsan and kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Sudharsan's stay at the crease was cut short by Lizaad Williams after he scored a fine 62 runs off 83 deliveries. Beuran Hendricks got rewarded for some consistent bowling as he removed Sanju Samson for 12.
The left-handed batter, Rinku Singh, then came out to bat and opened his tally with a cracking four off Keshav Maharaj. Captain Rahul also brought up his 18th ODI fifty in 60 deliveries. Shortly after slamming a half-century, Rahul was dismissed by Burger, who bagged his third wicket of the match.
Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh then tried to take charge. Brief score: India 211 (46.2) (Sai Sudharsan 62, KL Rahul 56; Nandre Burger 3-30) vs South Africa. (ANI)
