Gukesh outguns Sjugirov, jumps to top of the table

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh scored his second straight win, outclassing Sanan Sjugirov in the fifth round of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship here Tuesday.

The victory and a full point took Gukesh to 3.5 points and gave him a clear lead in the eight-man field.

The 40-move win with black pieces also gave the 17-year-old Gukesh a push in the quest for qualification for the Candidates tournament next year.

Gukesh had started the tournament with three straight draws before hitting the winning form.

His compatriot P. Harikrishna, who was in joint lead after the fourth round, dropped to second spot with 3 points after a draw with Parham Maghsoodloo, the GM from Iran.

Ukrainian GM Pavel Eljanov moved up to 3 points after outwitting Serbian GM Alexandr Predke.

Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi, another contender for a spot in the Candidates like Gukesh and Maghsoodloo, could only draw against American GM Levon Aronian and has 2.5 points after 5 rounds.

Gukesh will face Eljanov with the White pieces in the penultimate round on Wednesday.

Results: Round 5: D Gukesh beat Sanan Sjugirov (Hungary), Parham Maghsoodloo drew with P. Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi drew with Levon Aronian, Pavel Eljanov beat Alexandr Predke.

Standings after round 5: 1. D Gukesh 3.5 points, 2-3. P Harikrishna, Pavel Eljanov, 4-6. Levon Aronian, Maghsoodloo, Erigaisi 2.5 points, 7. Sanan Sjugirov 2 points, 8. Alexandr Predke 1.

