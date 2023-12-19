Left Menu

Bayern extends Thomas Müller's contract by a year to 2025 with club record in sight

Bayern Munich has handed experienced forward Thomas Mller a one-year contract extension through to the end of the 2024-25 season, putting him within sight of the clubs all-time appearance record.The new deal has the 34-year-old Mller in line to mark a quarter of a century at the club he joined at the age of 10.Hes a leader both on and off the pitch, always a role model and incredibly valuable for the entire team, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement.

Bayern Munich has handed experienced forward Thomas Müller a one-year contract extension through to the end of the 2024-25 season, putting him within sight of the club's all-time appearance record.

The new deal has the 34-year-old Müller in line to mark a quarter of a century at the club he joined at the age of 10.

"He's a leader both on and off the pitch, always a role model and incredibly valuable for the entire team," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement. ''Thomas pushes every team with his open and positive manner on and off the pitch. The way he plays is extremely clever, for the team, and he's very versatile in where he can play. Thomas is also almost never injured, always there — just quality and reliability personified." Müller's contract was last renewed in May 2022 and had been due to run out at the end of this season. The one-year extension follows a similar deal handed to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer last month after his return to action following a broken leg.

Müller has played 684 times in all competitions for Bayern and is 22 games shy of the all-time record set by goalkeeper Sepp Maier in the 1960s and 70s. "It's important to me to be a foundation and to help steer the team in the right direction," Müller said. ''I want to excite our fans with goals, helping create goals, my love of the game, my passion for football – and hopefully with many more titles." Müller has won the German league title 12 times at Bayern and the Champions League twice. His role with Bayern has diminished in recent seasons but he still has a goal and four assists from 12 Bundesliga games this season, despite coming off the bench in seven of those games.

Müller was recalled to the German national team in September ahead of hosting the European Championship next year and has a total 126 international appearances.

