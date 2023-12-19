"It is everyone's dream to play under MS Dhoni's leadership": Sameer Rizvi on being acquired by CSK

By Vipul Kashyap Uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi, who was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore, said he is keen to play under legendary captain MS Dhoni's leadership and hoping to work under the former India skipper and groom.

Rizvi was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 8.4 crore while another uncapped batter Shubham Dubey was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai on Tuesday. The batter expressed his desire to meet his idol Dhoni and share the dressing room with the superstar.

"It is everyone's dream to play under MS Dhoni's leadership. What's better than getting to play under a captain like him in your first IPL? Something I had not imagined in my dreams is finally happening. I will get to meet him, spend time with him and play with him. He can groom anyone into a great player and I will get a chance as well," Rizvi told ANI. The uncapped Indian batter heaped praise on the five-time champions and said that he is looking forward to becoming a better player and human being in the team.

"Everyone knows that CSK is a champion team and is among the teams that have won the most titles. I have heard a lot about the atmosphere in the team and now will get to live it and become a better player and human being," he added. "I don't know what to do with this amount I will hand over all money to my parents they will decide what to do with this amount," the batter said.

Rizvi was bought by five-time champions CSK following an intense bidding war with Gujarat Titans. His base prize was Rs 20 lakh but was brought for Rs 8.4 crores. "Base Price: INR 20 Lakh Winning Bid: INR 8.4 Crore Sameer Rizvi will feature for the Chennai Super Kings! #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Rizvi in the UPT20 league this year, scored 455 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 50, with two tons and a fifty. His runs came at a strike rate of over 188. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties. (ANI)

