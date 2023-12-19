Soccer-Forest sack Cooper after fifth defeat in six games
Struggling Nottingham Forest parted ways with manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday, days after they suffered their fifth defeat in six Premier League games in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
"Steve Cooper has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Nottingham Forest, following a spell of over two years in charge", the club said in a statement.
