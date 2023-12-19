IPL Auction: Lockie Ferguson bought by RCB for Rs 2 cr; Rossouw goes to PBKS for Rs 8 cr

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 2 crore while South African batter Rilee Rossouw was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 8 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at Dubai on Tuesday. "New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 2 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

In 33 T20Is, this express pacer from New Zealand has taken 44 wickets with the best figures of 5/21. He has played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, having taken 37 wickets in 38 matches. "He (Rossouw) is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 8 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL after the bidding war for Rilee between DC and PBKS ended.

Riley played for Delhi Capitals last season, scoring 209 runs in nine matches with one fifty and a strike rate of over 148. In 29 T20Is for South Africa, he has made 767 runs at an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of almost 160, with two centuries and three fifties. He is overall a sought-after player in leagues worldwide, having 312 matches, 7,933 runs, six centuries and 48 fifties to his name in the shortest format. Veteran Indian batter Manish Pandey was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 50 lakh.

"Manish Pandey is next and the @KKRiders have him for INR 50 Lakh! #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, another sought-after figure in the T20 cricket world, was sold to KKR for Rs 2 crore.

"Mujeeb Rahman is SOLD to @KKRiders for a base price of INR 2 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted Mujeeb. West Indies captain Shai Hope was also bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakhs.

"Shai Hope is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 75 Lakh #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted Hope. Swastik Chikkara, who hit a hat-trick of centuries in the UPT20 league, was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Swastik Chhikara is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 20 Lakh. #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL. Indian batter Karun Nair, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell, Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera, Kiwi pacers Matt Henry and Adam Milne, uncapped Indian players Saurav Chauhan, uncapped Indian players Amandeep Khare and Gurjapneet went unsold.

Kolkata Knight Riders got England pacer Gus Atkinson (Rs 1 crore) and uncapped Indian player Sakib Hussain (Rs 20 lakhs). Rajasthan Royals got South African pacer Nandre Burger, who recently made his debut in the series against India.

Lucknow Super Giants got Mohammed Arshad Khan, an uncapped Indian pacer. "Mohd. Arshad Khan is SOLD to @LucknowIPL for INR 20 Lakh. #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

For 20 lakhs, Rajasthan Royals got Abid Mushtaq (India), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got all-rounder Swapnil Singh and Mumbai Indians got Shivalik Sharma. CSK also got uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Avanish Rao Aravelly. Earlier, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 4.80 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Thusara, who has played five ODIs and T20Is each for Lankan Lions, picking eight wickets in total, attracted bids from MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). "Nuwan Thushara from Sri Lanka is next. The battle to get the pacer is between #MI & #RCB! ..And he is SOLD to the @mipaltan for INR 4.80 Crore #IPLAuction | #IPL," tweeted IPL.

Among unsold players were uncapped Indians Tanush Kotian, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pradosh Paul, and Rohit Rayadu. Indian bowler Sandeep Warrier was unsold and so was England pacer Luke Wood. More uncapped talent like Swastik Chhikara, Rithik Easwaran, Himmat Singh, Shashank Singh, Sumeet Verma, Harsh Dubey, G Ajitesh, Gaurav Choudhary, Bipin Saurabh, KM Asif, Sakib Hussain, Mohammed Kaif, Abhilash Shetty, Gurjapneet Singh, Prithvi Raj Yarra and Shubham Agrawal were left unsold.

Punjab Kings got uncapped Indian players Prince Choudhary, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann and Shashank Singh. Mumbai Indians got uncapped players Anshul Kamboj and Naman Dhir for Rs 20 lakh. Sumit Kumar, another uncapped player from India went to DC for Rs one crore.

Gujarat Titans got an uncapped wicketkeeper from India, Robin Minz for Rs 3.6 crores while Sunrisers Hyderabad got Jhathavedh Subramanyan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)