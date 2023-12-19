Left Menu

Indian women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in five-nation tournament

The Indian womens hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Germany in the five-nation tournament here on Tuesday.Captain Nike Lorez 11th minute, Hanna Carina Granitzki 23rd and Charlotte Stapenhorst 52nd scored for Germany, while Nikki Pradhan 34th pulled one back for India.Germany took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first quarter.

PTI | Valencia | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:00 IST
Indian women’s hockey team loses 1-3 to Germany in five-nation tournament

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Germany in the five-nation tournament here on Tuesday.

Captain Nike Lorez (11th minute), Hanna Carina Granitzki (23rd) and Charlotte Stapenhorst (52nd) scored for Germany, while Nikki Pradhan (34th) pulled one back for India.

Germany took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first quarter. Captain Lorez slotted the ball past Bichu Devi Kharibam to put Germany in the lead early on. Granitzki doubled the lead for Germany in the second quarter through a penalty corner goal and presented India with a mountain to climb. After the half time break, a reinvigorated Indian side sought to threaten the German goal. As the pressure continued to mount on the Germans, it was Nikki Pradhan, who powered a shot into goal from a penalty corner to give India a foothold in the contest. However, the momentum shifted back to Germany as Charlotte Stapenhorst's goal in the last quarter restored their two-goal lead and sealed the victory for her team. The Indian team will face Ireland in their last match on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023