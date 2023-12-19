SA beat India by eight wickets in 2nd ODI
South Africa beat India by eight wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.
SA chased down the target of 212 with 45 balls to spare with opener Tony de Zorzi remaining not out on 119. His opening partner Reeza Hendricks contributed 52 as SA reached 215 for 2 in 42.3 overs.
Earlier, invited to bat, India were all out for 211. Opener Sai Sudharsan top-scored for India with 62 while captain K L Rahul chipped in with 56.
Nandre Burger was the most successful bowler for South Africa with three wickets for 30, while Keshav Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks took two apiece.
Brief Scores: India: 211 in 46.2 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62, KL Rahul 56; Nandre Burger 3/30). South Africa: 215 for 2 in 42.3 overs (Tony de Zorzi 119 not out, Arshdeep Singh 1/28, Rinku Singh 1/2).
