Soccer-Turkey's Istanbulspor walk off pitch in protest at referee's decision
Turkish side Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor on Tuesday. Trabzonspor scored to go 2-1 up through Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty. Istanbulspor's chairman told the team to withdraw from the pitch and the game stopped in the 74th minute.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish side Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor on Tuesday. Trabzonspor scored to go 2-1 up through Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty.
Istanbulspor's chairman told the team to withdraw from the pitch and the game stopped in the 74th minute. The incident came on the first day of the resumption of matches following a week-long suspension after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu last week went on to the pitch and punched the referee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trabzonspor
- Turkish
- Paul Onuachu
- Super Lig
- Istanbulspor
- Ankaragucu
ALSO READ
Turkish cenbank chief meets bank chief executives -sources
Turkish, Greek leaders signal markedly improved ties between the two NATO allies
As ties warm, Turkiye's president says Greece may be able to benefit from a Turkish power plant
Turkish President Erdogan visits Greece in an effort to mend strained relations
Turkish air strikes hit 13 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq -ministry