Soccer-Turkey's Istanbulspor walk off pitch in protest at referee's decision

Turkish side Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor on Tuesday. Trabzonspor scored to go 2-1 up through Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty.

Istanbulspor's chairman told the team to withdraw from the pitch and the game stopped in the 74th minute. The incident came on the first day of the resumption of matches following a week-long suspension after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu last week went on to the pitch and punched the referee.

