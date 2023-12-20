Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea edge past Newcastle on penalties into League Cup semis

Kieran Trippier fired Newcastle's second penalty wide and Matt Ritchie saw his effort saved by Djordje Petrovic, making only his second start in goal for the Blues. The shootout drama represented a last-gasp turnaround by Chelsea who had gone behind in the 16th minute when Callum Wilson pounced on an error by Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile who got the ball caught in his feet allowing Wilson to score.

The shootout drama represented a last-gasp turnaround by Chelsea who had gone behind in the 16th minute when Callum Wilson pounced on an error by Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile who got the ball caught in his feet allowing Wilson to score. Chelsea dominated possession throughout the game and brought French forward Christopher Nkunku off the bench for his first competitive appearance for the Londoners having suffered a knee injury in pre-season shortly after his transfer from RB Leipzig.

But it was only in the 92nd minute that they got their equaliser when Mykhailo Mudryk punished a mistake by substitute Trippier who failed to cut out a Malo Gusto cross and allowed the Ukrainian, also on as a sub, to slot home.

