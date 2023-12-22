Left Menu

Klopp likes that FIFA and UEFA ''''get a bit of a shake'''' from Super League verdict

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:42 IST
— Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said Friday he's glad the International Federation of Association Football and the Union of European Football Associations "get a bit of a shake" from a court ruling that curbs their power.

The European Union's top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

The Premier League club issued a statement ahead of Klopp's press conference to reiterate its position that it is not involved in the Super League and will continue playing in UEFA competitions.

"I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway — just like it that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs or whatever cannot just do what they want," Klopp said.

"In football, we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if you are just doing those things they do like putting in competitions with more games and nobody has a real say in it... I like that they get a bit of a shake — OK, you cannot exactly do what you want," he added. "But no, Super League, same opinion like I had before." Thursday's ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union said soccer's governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been leading the fight to get the new competition off the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

