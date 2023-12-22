Soccer-Inter Miami sign former Barca striker Suarez

Inter Miami have signed striker Luis Suarez, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday as the Uruguayan once again teams up with former Barcelona team mate Lionel Messi.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality," Suarez said in a statement.

