England's physically disabled cricket team embarks on first-ever tour of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:07 IST
In a groundbreaking development, the physically disabled cricket team of England is set to embark on its maiden tour of India.

The team, comprising highly skilled and dedicated players, will engage in a series of matches against India from January 28 next year to February 6.

''The support and guidance of Jay Shah ji, Secretary, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have been instrumental in realising this historic tour. He has championed the cause of inclusivity in cricket, recognising the importance of providing opportunities for differently-abled athletes to shine on the international stage,'' Differently Abled Cricket Council of India said in a statement.

''The unwavering support from Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been a driving force behind this tour. This tour is a significant milestone in the global effort to promote inclusivity and break down barriers in sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

