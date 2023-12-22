England's physically disabled cricket team embarks on first-ever tour of India
He has championed the cause of inclusivity in cricket, recognising the importance of providing opportunities for differently-abled athletes to shine on the international stage, Differently Abled Cricket Council of India said in a statement.The unwavering support from Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been a driving force behind this tour.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development, the physically disabled cricket team of England is set to embark on its maiden tour of India.
The team, comprising highly skilled and dedicated players, will engage in a series of matches against India from January 28 next year to February 6.
''The support and guidance of Jay Shah ji, Secretary, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have been instrumental in realising this historic tour. He has championed the cause of inclusivity in cricket, recognising the importance of providing opportunities for differently-abled athletes to shine on the international stage,'' Differently Abled Cricket Council of India said in a statement.
''The unwavering support from Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been a driving force behind this tour. This tour is a significant milestone in the global effort to promote inclusivity and break down barriers in sports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi cannot be intimidated or forced to take actions contrary to Indian interests: Russian President Putin
Inclusion of African Union in G20 under India's Presidency showcased bloc's will to act: Nirmala Sitharaman
India prohibits onion exports till March 2024
Indian motel manager sentenced for trafficking, forced labour in US
India allows Non-Bbasmati rice exports to another 5 countries