Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi

Inter Miami won its first trophy the Leagues Cup last season shortly after Messi arrived, his signing part of an overhaul that brought elite talent like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the club, along with coach Gerardo Tata Martino.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:31 IST
The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season.

Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four La Liga titles and nine other trophies — including a Champions League title — in that span. Suárez is coming off a season where he was the best player and best striker in the Brazilian league with Gremio.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami,'' Suárez said. ''I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition." There had been speculation for months that Suárez would join Inter Miami, especially given his relationship with Messi. Inter Miami won its first trophy — the Leagues Cup — last season shortly after Messi arrived, his signing part of an overhaul that brought elite talent like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the club, along with coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino. Busquets and Alba also played for Barcelona alongside Messi, and Martino is a former Barcelona coach.

Now, Suárez joins that mix.

"I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colours, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players,'' Suárez said. ''I'm also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches."

