Top seeds Sen, Kashyap ousted in quarterfinals of badminton nationals

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen and women's top seed Aakarshi Kashyap were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing National Badminton Championships here on Friday.

While top seeded Sen began the day with a win over Abhishek Saini 21-23 21-12 24-22 in the pre-quarterfinals, he went down to Bharat Raghav 21-15 10-21 21-17, who had defeated Alap Mishra 21-11 14-21 21-18 in the round of 16. Raghav will be up against fourth seed Tharun M in the semifinal, who beat Varun Kapur after he retired in his pre-quarterfinal clash.

In the other semifinal, Chirag Sen will square off against second seed Kiran George.

While Chirag beat Arya Bhivpathaki, George defeated Mithun M. In the women's singles, Kashyap was defeated by Tanvi Sharma 21-15 22-20.

Tanvi will now face Isharani Baruah, who beat Shriyanshi Valishetty.

In the other women's semifinal, Anmol Kharb will take on second seed Ashmita Chaliha, after both prevailed over Mansi Singh and Meghana Reddy M respectively.

In men's doubles, the top seeded pair of Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P will be taking on fourth seed Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar R, while P Naveen and V Lokesh will be up against sixth seeds K Pruthvi Roy and Suraj Goala.

In women's doubles, the fith seeded pair of Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi will face P Amrutha and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar in the semifinal, while the duo of third seeds Priya Devi Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will take on Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar.

In mixed doubles, the pair of sixth seeds Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam will face third seeds HV Nithin and Maneesha K in the semifinal.

The rising duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will play against eighth seed Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang in the other last-four match.

