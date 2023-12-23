Soccer-Manchester City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup

Left Menu

Julian Alvarez scored the fastest ever goal in a Club World Cup final as Manchester City thrashed Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 on Friday to cap a remarkable year by capturing their fifth trophy of 2023.

Julian Alvarez scored the fastest ever goal in a Club World Cup final as Manchester City thrashed Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 on Friday to cap a remarkable year by capturing their fifth trophy of 2023. Pep Guardiola's team, who were missing injured striker Erling Haaland at the global tournament, had already captured the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this year.

Alvarez had the travelling City fans cheering 40 seconds after kick off. Keeper Fabio did well to push Nathan Ake's long shot off the post but Alvarez was quick to the rebound, stooping to his hands and knees to chest it home. Nino scored an own goal in the 27th minute, deflecting a shot from Phil Foden sideways into the net.

Foden put the game away in the 72nd minute when he slid to poke in a hard cross across the box from Alvarez. Alvarez completed his brace in the 88th with a strike from just inside the box, prompting delighted City fans to break into "Blue Moon."

