Soccer-Walker named Canada Soccer general secretary, first woman to hold the job

Former Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) executive Alyson Walker has been named general secretary of Canada Soccer, making her the first woman to occupy the position at the national governing body, the organisation said on Friday. Canada Soccer, which remains locked in a labour dispute with the men's and women's national teams, said over 200 candidates were identified throughout a four-month search process and that Walker will officially begin her new role on Jan. 22.

"I am dedicated to fostering growth across all facets of the game and ensuring athletes have safe and equitable environments to play and compete in," Walker said in a news release. "I look forward to collaborating with our players, teams, coaches and partners to build upon the sport's current foundation and elevating Canada Soccer to unprecedented levels."

Former men's national team captain Jason deVos has been serving as Canada Soccer's interim general secretary ever since he took over in April a week after Earl Cochrane stepped down. Cochrane was the latest top Canada Soccer official to leave the organisation amid the prolonged labour dispute with the two national teams.

Nick Bontis stepped down from his role as Canada Soccer president in February and acknowledged that change was needed to expedite labour peace with the men's and women's teams. Walker has spent her career working in sport, including leadership roles in media, amateur and professional sport, and esports. She also has extensive experience in both private and public markets.

As a leader at the COC, Walker worked closely with Canada Soccer during the London 2012 Olympic Games. "Alyson brings extensive business experience to her new role, and we are confident in her ability to lead us forward," said Canada Soccer President Charmaine Crooks.

