Soccer-Zaniolo's late goal gives Aston Villa 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

A goal deep into stoppage time by substitute Nicolo Zaniolo snatched a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United on Friday as the Blades brought their hosts' 15-match winning run at home in the league to an end. The draw sees Sheffield United climb off the bottom of the table to 19th spot on nine points, one ahead of bottom side Burnley, while Villa remain in third place on 38 points, one behind leaders Arsenal.

Sheffield United survived a number of first-half VAR reviews that could have resulted in penalties, and they were rescued by another review on the hour mark when Leon Bailey's goal for Villa was ruled out for a foul on keeper Wes Foderingham. Cameron Archer, who joined Villa from the Blades in August, scored what looked to be the winner for his side in the 87th minute, but Zaniolo struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for his side.

