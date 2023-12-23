Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Wolves match

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will miss Sunday's clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hernia, the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said. Argentine international Fernandez was substituted after just 32 minutes in Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on Tuesday. "Enzo is going to be out for the game against Wolverhampton," Pochettino said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 08:02 IST
Soccer-Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Wolves match

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will miss Sunday's clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hernia, the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said. Argentine international Fernandez was substituted after just 32 minutes in Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"Enzo is going to be out for the game against Wolverhampton," Pochettino said on Friday. "We will see if he can be involved again as soon as possible. "We already have information that it was a hernia and he also didn't feel well (during the game)."

Pochettino added that Fernandez's injury was not major and that the 22-year-old's rehabilitation would not pose a problem for the group. Chelsea, who are 10th in the league standings, will be looking to end a three-match away-game losing streak against the 13th-placed Wolves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023