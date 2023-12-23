Left Menu

Cricket-Buttler says committed to learning from errors as England struggle

It's the same for my own game as a player, I want to just get better and better and I feel like I've still got higher levels to reach." Following Thursday's T20 series defeat to West Indies, England coach Matthew Mott said the side had taken valuable lessons ahead of next year's Twenty20 World Cup. Buttler echoed Mott's words, saying: "There's lots to look forward to next year with the World Cup and I thought we played some really good cricket for the majority of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 08:56 IST
Cricket-Buttler says committed to learning from errors as England struggle

England captain Jos Buttler said he is committed to learning from his mistakes and is determined to continue on in his role despite a poor run of form. England crashed out of the 50-over World Cup last month, before suffering Twenty20 and one-day international series defeats at the hands of West Indies.

Asked if he had doubts over his ability to lead the side, Buttler told reporters: "Not really. I've had some low moments, for sure. It was a huge disappointment in my career, that World Cup that's just gone. "But after you let the dust settle there's huge motivation and determination to have another crack and just keep going. That desire still burns strongly.

"It's important you learn and get better and try not to make the same mistakes. It's the same for my own game as a player, I want to just get better and better and I feel like I've still got higher levels to reach." Following Thursday's T20 series defeat to West Indies, England coach Matthew Mott said the side had taken valuable lessons ahead of next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

Buttler echoed Mott's words, saying: "There's lots to look forward to next year with the World Cup and I thought we played some really good cricket for the majority of the series. "We all wanted to win the series and it's hard to say when you've lost, but I think we've found out some good things. Obviously some players have stood up and done really well.

"We've had five games out here in the Caribbean and had a really good look at what conditions will be like for the World Cup only six months away. So yeah, it's been a good series." England will play just one four-match series against Pakistan in May before defending their T20 World Cup title in the United States and West Indies in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023