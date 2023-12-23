Tanzim Hasan helps Bangladesh get consolation win against New Zealand in 3rd ODI

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh clinch a nine-wicket win against New Zealand in the third ODI at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday. Even though the Kiwis lost the game, they registered a 2-1 series win against Bangladesh. Bangladesh's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Napier worked for them. The Bengal Tigers put up a stupendous bowling performance and ended New Zealand's inning by the 32nd over.

Kiwi opener Will Young (26 runs from 43 balls) and skipper Tom Latham (21 runs from 34 balls) were the only standout batters for the home side. Young and Latham's effort led the Kiwis to 98/10. Rachin Ravindra (8 runs from 12 balls) who recently had a stunning journey for the Kiwis during the ODI World Cup 2023, failed to make a mark against Bangladesh. The visitors dominated the game from the very first over of the match. Three Bangladesh bowlers bagged three-wicket hauls in Napier - Shoriful Islam, Tanzim, and Soumya Sarkar. Mustafizur also picked one wicket on Saturday.

In the run chase of 99 runs, last match's top performer Soumya Sarkar (4 runs from 16 balls) retired hurt after sustaining an injury. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51 runs from 42 balls) did not his absence be felt and ended the match by the start of the 16th over. Anamul Haque (37 runs from 33 balls) also played a pivotal role during the run chase. Tanzim gave away only 14 runs in his seven-over spell and was named the 'Player of the Match'. The top run scorer of the series Will Young (220 runs from 3 innings) was named the 'Player of the Series'.

Breif score: New Zealand: Will Young 26(43), Tom Latham 21(34), Josh Clarkson 16(23); Tanzim Hasan Shakib (3/14), Soumya Sarkar (3/18), Shoriful Islam (3/22) vs Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto 51*(42), Anamul Haque 37(33), Soumya Sarkar 4(16); New Zealand: Will O'Rourke (1/33), Adithya Ashok (0/2), Adam Milne (0/18). (ANI)

