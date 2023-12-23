Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bucks edge Magic, finish off 6-0 homestand; Dan Skillings Jr. paces Cincinnati past Stetson; Sixers have too many scorers for Raptors to keep up and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks edge Magic, finish off 6-0 homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss in a 118-114 decision on Thursday. Milwaukee, which closed out a 6-0 homestand, used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo scored seven points in the closing 3:12, five of which came on 5-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line. He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

Dan Skillings Jr. paces Cincinnati past Stetson

Dan Skillings Jr. scored 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, and Cincinnati held on for an 83-75 win over visiting Stetson on Friday evening. Day Day Thomas added 17 points for Cincinnati (10-2), which won its second straight game. Jamille Reynolds finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench.

Sixers have too many scorers for Raptors to keep up

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored a season-best 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Friday. Joel Embiid scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine.

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

Jamal Murray's 32 points carry Nuggets past Nets

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 32 points to go along with nine assists and connected with Nikola Jokic for the go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining as the Denver Nuggets continued their improved play in road games with a 122-117 victory over the slumping Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Jokic got his 25th double-double of the season by finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon added 18 and Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 as the Nuggets won for the sixth time in seven games and got their fourth straight road win.

Kings want improvement at home for the holidays, face Flames

The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to change their fortunes at home when they meet the Calgary Flames on Saturday in the final clash for both teams before the holiday break. Despite being in the chase for top spot in the league, the Kings have a surprisingly mediocre record on home ice. While the Kings have racked up an outstanding 13-1-1 mark on the road, they are 5-6-3 at home.

Exit strategy: Florida State board votes to sue ACC

Florida State's board of trustees filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Atlantic Coast Conference alleging "years of mismanagement" and challenging the league's "draconian" withdrawal penalties. The suit filed in Leon County Circuit Court claims it would cost at least $572 million for the Seminoles to leave the conference they have called home since 1992.

NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon hits milestone in Avs' win

Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals, including the 300th of his career, for his fifth career hat trick as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday in Denver. MacKinnon also had an assist and extended his point streak to 17 games, which matches his home point streak. He is the first Avalanche player to have a four-goal game since the team moved to Denver and the fifth player in franchise history (including the Quebec Nordiques) to reach the 300-goal mark.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Jacy Sheldon scores big for No. 13 Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon topped the 30-point mark for the second straight game as No. 13 Ohio State beat visiting Belmont 84-55 on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Sheldon finished with 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting after scoring 30 on Monday in a loss to No. 2 UCLA. The Buckeyes (10-2) also got 15 points from Celeste Taylor and 10 points from Rikki Harris on Friday.

Rockets easily dispatch short-handed Mavericks

Alperen Sengun produced his eighth double-double of the season and the host Houston Rockets took full advantage of a short-handed Dallas Mavericks roster, rolling to a 122-96 win on Friday. Sengun posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half and needed only 25 minutes overall to pair 22 points with 15 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 points and eight boards for the Rockets, who led by as many as 38 points en route to their 12th victory in 14 games at Toyota Center.

