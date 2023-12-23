"It was tough ": Will Young on New Zealand's nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh in 3rd ODI

New Zealand opener Will Young said that it was tough work against Bangladesh in the third ODI match on Saturday. The Kiwis lost the final game of the three-match series against Bangladesh by nine wickets in Napier.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Young said that it would have been nice to make more of a game of it. "It was tough work. It's a shame, that the sun is finally shining, it would have been nice to make more of a game of it. Series win in the end, we'd take that. The wicket had pace in it, the ball was swinging, every now and then, it jumped up as well, did made life really tough. Nice to get a crack in the ODI format, was on the drinks a little bit in India which was disappointing for me. Nice to get back here, play on grounds I am really familiar with and put some performances on the board. You got to make the most of your opportunities as it come along, that's what this series is. I have played a lot of domestic cricket here. Managed to get some runs which is awesome. (1000 ODI runs in this year) I didn't know, was wondering what the clap was about and then Tommy (Latham) said to me as I was batting with him. Pretty cool accomplishment. Hopefully a few more runs in the future too," Young said.

Recapping the match, Bangladesh's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in Napier worked for them. The Bengal Tigers put up a stupendous bowling performance and ended New Zealand's inning by the 32nd over. Kiwi opener Will Young (26 runs from 43 balls) and skipper Tom Latham (21 runs from 34 balls) were the only standout batters for the home side. Young and Latham's effort led the Kiwis to 98/10.

The visitors dominated the game from the very first over of the match. Three Bangladesh bowlers bagged three-wicket hauls in Napier - Shoriful Islam, Tanzim, and Soumya Sarkar. In the run chase of 99 runs, last match's top performer Soumya Sarkar (4 runs from 16 balls) retired hurt after sustaining an injury. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51 runs from 42 balls) did not his absence be felt and ended the match by the start of the 16th over.

Tanzim gave away only 14 runs in his seven-over spell and was named the 'Player of the Match'. The top run scorer of the series Will Young (220 runs from 3 innings) was named the 'Player of the Series'. (ANI)

