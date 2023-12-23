Olympic qualifiers a chance to show our commitment to hockey: Midfielder Salima Tete

Ace Indian midfielder Salima Tete on Saturday said the Olympic Qualifiers here from January 13 are not just about making the cut for the 2024 Paris Games but also an opportunity for the women's hockey team to showcase its commitment to the sport.

Eight teams, including India, will vie for three Paris Games berths when the tournament commences her and the hosts will play the United States on the opening day.

''This tournament in Ranchi is not just a qualification bid; it's an opportunity to showcase our relentless spirit and commitment to the sport we love. ''We're ready to give it our all and, hopefully, secure our spot in the Paris Olympics, carrying the spirit of Ranchi with us on that global stage,'' Salima said in a Hockey India release.

India have been clubbed with USA, New Zealand and Italy in Pool B, while Pool A comprises Germany, Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic.

India women had failed in their bid to gain automatic qualification for the Olympics during the Hangzhou Asian Games and will make another attempt to secure a Paris spot here.

The 21-year-old, who was in the India squad for the Tokyo Olympics, added that the home-crowd support will help the team achieve its goal.

''Returning to Ranchi always feels like a heartfelt homecoming. This city holds a special place in my heart -- it's where my love for hockey was nurtured and where I honed my skills,'' said Salima, who hails from the the Simdega district of Jharkhand.

''The support and energy from the fans here are tremendous; their enthusiasm fuels our determination on the field. We're eager to step onto the field and leave everything out there, striving to create moments that our fans will cherish and remember,'' added Salima.

The return to Ranchi holds a special significance for the India team, having clinched the women's Asian Champions Trophy earlier this year.

India will play New Zealand on January 14, while their last pool game is against Italy on January 16.

