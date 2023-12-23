"Ready to give it our all, secure spot in Paris Olympics": Salima Tete ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi

As the fervour for hockey surges across the nation, the Indian women's hockey team gears up to make a triumphant return to Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, slated to be held from January 13 to 19 next year. The team's quest for a spot in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics intensifies as they prepare to showcase their prowess on their home turf.

The ace midfielder, Salima Tete, known for her fierce gameplay, is excited to play in Ranchi as the team braces for exhilarating matches on familiar ground. Hailing from the very heart of Jharkhand, Tete carries with her not only an immense passion for the sport but also the aspirations of a nation rooting for its heroes. The return to Ranchi holds special significance for the team, having previously clinched the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 in a display of sheer skill and determination. They aim to replicate a similar performance during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi. Additionally, this homecoming marks a pivotal moment for Indian hockey enthusiasts as they rally behind their beloved team at this crucial juncture of the Olympic qualification journey.

"Returning to Ranchi always feels like a heartfelt homecoming. This city holds a special place in my heart--it's where my love for hockey was nurtured and where I honed my skills. The support and energy from the fans here are tremendous; their enthusiasm fuels our determination on the field. We're eager to step onto the field and leave everything out there, striving to create moments that our fans will cherish and remember," Salima Tete was quoted as saying by Hockey India. "This tournament in Ranchi is not just a qualification bid; it's an opportunity to showcase our relentless spirit and commitment to the sport we love. We're ready to give it our all and, hopefully, secure our spot in the Paris Olympics, carrying the spirit of Ranchi with us on that global stage," she added.

India's journey in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers is set to kick off with an intense clash against the United States on January 13. The team will then lock horns with New Zealand on January 14, gearing up for an action-packed showdown. The final test in the Pool B battleground will be against Italy on January 16, where every move on the field will count. Meanwhile, in Pool A, formidable opponents await their battles. Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will vie for their places in the tournament, setting the stage for a high-stakes competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)