"Our target is to get all three points": Mohun Bagan SG coach Juan Ferrando ahead of Goa clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando feels optimistic as they prepare to host FC Goa in Matchweek 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Having suffered their first defeat this season against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday in a chaotic fixture, the Mariners will be looking to bounce back stronger when they lock horns with the still-undefeated FG Goa, at home. With 19 points in eight matches, Mohun Bagan SG stand third in the league table with a single-point difference from the table toppers. A win against the Gaurs would send them to the top of the table.

Ferrando's team will be missing the likes of Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, and Liston Colaco when they take the field against FC Goa, owing to a galore of red cards in their previous match. The crisis failed to budge the head coach's optimism toward his team as he doesn't consider this to be a problem. "It's not a problem. We prepare a new plan. The problem is the time. It's a short time, but okay. Our job is to find solutions to the problems. So I'm not afraid because this is my job. When these problems (arise), (we) try to find solutions immediately," stated Ferrando in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL.

The Spanish tactician expects a difficult challenge ahead, against the Gaurs, but believes that it would help his team show a good performance against a good opponent. Acknowledging FC Goa's form this season, Ferrando shared, "They are playing well because they have very good results at home and away. This season, FC Goa signed good players. So, it's a difficult match. But I think it's a good challenge for us to play against them because this kind of team is good for us to show good performance. So it is the most important for us is thinking in ourselves."

Confirming his desire to steal all three points off the fixture and showing no intent to split the spoils, the 42-year-old said, "This is a big club because all the time (we) try to get the three points. This is a big club because our mentality is all the time to try to win. Of course, we are in difficult situations, but the big clubs, want to show the big character. But of course, I'm not happy if I get only one point. Our target is to get the three points all the time." FC Goa have not conceded any goal in their last five matches, showing an exceptional defensive display. Addressing the clash between the defence that conceded the least goals this season and the attack that scored the most goals this season, Mohun Bagan SG forward Kiyan Nassiri, who accompanied the coach to the press conference, expressed confidence in his team.

The 23-year-old is eager to break FC Goa's unbeaten run so far this season. "We have very good attacking players. And I think that it's not (just) that. I guess we have midfielders and defenders who score goals. So I don't think we have problems scoring goals. Goa have been unbeaten so I think we hope to change that," Nassiri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)