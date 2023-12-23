Sports News Roundup: St. John's catches No. 5 UConn coming off 'embarrassing' upset; NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon hits milestone in Avs' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

No. 10 Baylor starts hot, runs away from Mississippi Valley State

Ja'Kobe Walter poured in 26 points as No. 10 Baylor bounced back from a pair of neutral court games against marquee teams with a dominating 107-48 win over visiting Mississippi Valley State on Friday on Waco, Texas. The Bears (10-2) returned home after losses to Michigan State and Duke and put their stamp on Friday's game with an overwhelming start, hitting six 3-pointers while building a 20-0 lead over the first six minutes. Jayden Nunn had three of those 3-pointers in the opening run and Walter had a pair of baskets from beyond the arc. The 20-point run was Baylor's longest of the season.

NBA roundup: Bucks edge Magic, finish off 6-0 homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss in a 118-114 decision on Thursday. Milwaukee, which closed out a 6-0 homestand, used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo scored seven points in the closing 3:12, five of which came on 5-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line. He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

Alabama looking to change its luck vs. Eastern Kentucky

Alabama needs to experience something good after a brutal stretch. The Crimson Tide might receive their wish Saturday afternoon as Eastern Kentucky comes to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Sixers have too many scorers for Raptors to keep up

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored a season-best 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Friday. Joel Embiid scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine.

NC State seeking momentum vs. winless Detroit Mercy

There are some pretty solid feel-good elements for North Carolina State heading into the weekend. The Wolfpack are trying to build momentum and should have a good shot at doing that against winless Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Jamal Murray's 32 points carry Nuggets past Nets

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 32 points to go along with nine assists and connected with Nikola Jokic for the go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining as the Denver Nuggets continued their improved play in road games with a 122-117 victory over the slumping Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Jokic got his 25th double-double of the season by finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon added 18 and Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 as the Nuggets won for the sixth time in seven games and got their fourth straight road win.

St. John's catches No. 5 UConn coming off 'embarrassing' upset

St. John's finally pleased the demanding Rick Pitino on Wednesday night. But the Red Storm will enjoy no honeymoon period as they must face No. 5 UConn three days after the Huskies infuriated the hard-driving Dan Hurley.

NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon hits milestone in Avs' win

Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals, including the 300th of his career, for his fifth career hat trick as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday in Denver. MacKinnon also had an assist and extended his point streak to 17 games, which matches his home point streak. He is the first Avalanche player to have a four-goal game since the team moved to Denver and the fifth player in franchise history (including the Quebec Nordiques) to reach the 300-goal mark.

Rockets easily dispatch short-handed Mavericks

Alperen Sengun produced his eighth double-double of the season and the host Houston Rockets took full advantage of a short-handed Dallas Mavericks roster, rolling to a 122-96 win on Friday. Sengun posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half and needed only 25 minutes overall to pair 22 points with 15 rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 points and eight boards for the Rockets, who led by as many as 38 points en route to their 12th victory in 14 games at Toyota Center.

Gabriel Vilardi, Jets too hot for Bruins

Gabriel Vilardi scored for a fifth consecutive game and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets cruised to a 5-1 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Friday night. Vilardi has recorded six goals and six assists during Winnipeg's current five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1).

