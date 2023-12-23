Left Menu

Ultimate Kho Kho: Holders Odisha Juggernauts to face Rajasthan Warriors in opener

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 18:18 IST
Ultimate Kho Kho: Holders Odisha Juggernauts to face Rajasthan Warriors in opener
The second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho gets underway on Sunday with defending champions Odisha Juggernauts facing Rajasthan Warriors in Cuttack.

The Juggernauts had a great inaugural season last year, finishing second in the league stage, behind Gujarat Giants, before beating Telugu Yoddhas in the final.

On the other hand, the Warriors had finished at the bottom of the six-team event and will be desperate to turn their fortunes around this season.

Also on Sunday, last season's runner-up the Yoddhas will be up against Mumbai Khiladis, who finished in fifth place.

Pratik Waikar, one of the top defenders from last season, will lead the charge for the Yoddhas.

The Yoddhas possess an inspiring mix of youth and experience and are coached by experienced Vikas.

Milind Chawdekar will be the Yoddhas' vice-captain and will also garner support from Arun Gunki and star defender Avdhut Patil.

Waikar said, ''We have eagerly awaited this day, and we are thrilled that it has finally arrived. With a well-balanced team composition capable of turning the tides in our favour, we are confident and ready for the challenges ahead.

''Our pre-season training has been rigorous, and now we are just eager to hit the ground. The opening encounter against Mumbai Khiladis will set the course for the rest of the tournament; and as a team, we are confident in delivering a strong performance in our opening game.''

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

