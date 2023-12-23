Left Menu

Tributes flow for Luton captain Tom Lockyer in team''s first game since his on-field cardiac arrest

That game was abandoned and will be replayed.He underwent a procedure on Tuesday that saw him fitted with a defibrillator.It was the second time Lockyer collapsed during a match.

PTI | Luton | Updated: 23-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:44 IST
Tributes flow for Luton captain Tom Lockyer in team''s first game since his on-field cardiac arrest
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tributes flowed for Luton captain Tom Lockyer on Saturday in the team's first game since he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest.

When Andros Townsend gave Luton the lead in the 25th minute against Newcastle in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road, he ran to the touchline and was handed a jersey with "Lockyer No. 4" on the back. Townsend raised it into the air.

Fans had earlier applauded en masse in the fourth minute — marking Lockyer's number — while Newcastle's supporters rolled out a banner in the visiting end with the message "Get Well Soon Tom. NUFC." Lockyer is at home recovering after collapsing during the second half of the match at Bournemouth last Saturday. That game was abandoned and will be replayed.

He underwent a procedure on Tuesday that saw him fitted with a defibrillator.

It was the second time Lockyer collapsed during a match. The other time was in May during the second-tier Championship playoff final and that was because he suffered atrial fibrillation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023