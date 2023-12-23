Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bucks edge Magic, finish off 6-0 homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss in a 118-114 decision on Thursday. Milwaukee, which closed out a 6-0 homestand, used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo scored seven points in the closing 3:12, five of which came on 5-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line. He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

Alabama looking to change its luck vs. Eastern Kentucky

Alabama needs to experience something good after a brutal stretch. The Crimson Tide might receive their wish Saturday afternoon as Eastern Kentucky comes to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle. The game will be the third missed game this season for James, who logged 37 minutes in Los Angeles' 124-108 setback to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his second straight triple-double.

Sixers have too many scorers for Raptors to keep up

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored a season-best 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Friday. Joel Embiid scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine.

Auston Matthews, Leafs aim to bounce back at Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat Saturday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs enter off a 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Thursday and have been outscored 14-5 in their past two games. Toronto also lost in regulation to the New York Rangers Tuesday -- it's only the second time this season the Maple Leafs have lost consecutive games in regulation.

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Wizards, ruin Jordan Poole's homecoming

Jordan Poole responded to a nice pregame reception with a team-high 25 points in his return to San Francisco, but Stephen Curry countered with 30 and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a second straight double-double as the Golden State Warriors ran off from the visiting Washington Wizards for a 129-118 victory Friday night. The meeting was the first since Poole, a driving force in Golden State's 2022 championship run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch last preseason, was dealt from the Warriors to the Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.

NHL roundup: Red Wings outlast Flyers in shootout, 7-6

Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane each scored in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 7-6 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Kane finished with two goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight.

Jamal Murray's 32 points carry Nuggets past Nets

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 32 points to go along with nine assists and connected with Nikola Jokic for the go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining as the Denver Nuggets continued their improved play in road games with a 122-117 victory over the slumping Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Jokic got his 25th double-double of the season by finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon added 18 and Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 as the Nuggets won for the sixth time in seven games and got their fourth straight road win.

St. John's catches No. 5 UConn coming off 'embarrassing' upset

St. John's finally pleased the demanding Rick Pitino on Wednesday night. But the Red Storm will enjoy no honeymoon period as they must face No. 5 UConn three days after the Huskies infuriated the hard-driving Dan Hurley.

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

