Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Bears to sign K Cairo Santos to 4-year, $16M deal

The Chicago Bears and kicker Cairo Santos have agreed on a four-year, $16 million contract extension, with $9.5 million in guaranteed money, multiple outlets reported Saturday. He will be under contract with the Bears through the 2027 season, per reports.

Boxing-Kiwi Parker scores shock decision win over Deontay Wilder

New Zealand's Joseph Parker pulled off a stunning upset win over former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at the Kingdom Arena on Saturday, putting on a superb display to score a unanimous decision victory. After a cautious opening, both fighters landed big right hands in the fourth round, but Parker continued to dictate the pace, controlling the centre of the ring and landing jabs and occasional power shots to score.

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle. The game will be the third missed game this season for James, who logged 37 minutes in Los Angeles' 124-108 setback to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his second straight triple-double.

Reports: NFL denies Eagles' appeal of security chief's sideline ban, fine

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently will have to do without security chief Dom DiSandro on the sidelines for the rest of the regular season. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the NFL denied the Eagles' appeal of the league's suspension of DiSandro for his involvement in a sideline incident with an opposing player in Week 13.

Colts RB Zack Moss downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons. Moss initially was listed as questionable with a forearm injury after failing to participate in practice this week. He sustained the injury in a play during which he scored a receiving touchdown in Indianapolis' 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday.

Patriots TE Hunter Henry downgraded to out vs. Broncos

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and offensive lineman Conor McDermott have been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Denver Broncos. Henry (knee) and McDermott (concussion) were listed as questionable by the Patriots on Friday. Henry turned in a limited practice on Friday after failing to participate in the sessions earlier in the week, while McDermott did not practice at all.

Mets hit with record $101M luxury tax

With the league's highest ever tax payroll, the New York Mets top the list of an unprecedented eight Major League Baseball teams that owe a luxury tax for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets owe a record luxury tax of almost $101 million, according to numbers finalized by MLB this week and obtained by the Associated Press. The Mets' $374.7 million tax payroll tops the previous high of $291.1 million by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Wizards, ruin Jordan Poole's homecoming

Jordan Poole responded to a nice pregame reception with a team-high 25 points in his return to San Francisco, but Stephen Curry countered with 30 and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a second straight double-double as the Golden State Warriors ran off from the visiting Washington Wizards for a 129-118 victory Friday night. The meeting was the first since Poole, a driving force in Golden State's 2022 championship run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch last preseason, was dealt from the Warriors to the Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.

NHL roundup: Red Wings outlast Flyers in shootout, 7-6

Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane each scored in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 7-6 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Kane finished with two goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight.

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)