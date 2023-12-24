Liverpool defender Tsimikas injured after colliding with Klopp in game against Arsenal

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone when he collided with Jurgen Klopp on the sideline during the English Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Tsimikas was challenged by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and stumbled into Klopp, who fell on top of him.

The game ended 1-1 and Klopp said Tsimikas' collarbone was "definitely broken" adding he will be ''out for a long time." Klopp was OK after the 35th-minute incident.

Arsenal led after four minutes through Gabriel. Liverpool replied in the 29th when Mo Salah hit his 151st Premier League goal to move up to 10th on the list of the competition's top scorers.

Arsenal stayed top of the standings, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

