Left Menu

EPL has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley

The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a milestone moment on Saturday.Rebecca Welch controlled Burnleys 2-0 win at Fulham.Kompany spoke to Welch at fulltime.I wanted to congratulate her because its a big moment, he said.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-12-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 09:13 IST
EPL has its first female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham-Burnley
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The English Premier League has its first female referee and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a ''milestone moment'' on Saturday.

Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham.

Kompany spoke to Welch at fulltime.

"I wanted to congratulate her because it's a big moment," he said. ''It's fair to say that it's a milestone moment and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit.

"But you have to have a first and this is it, so well done (to her) and I'm happy to be part of this moment." Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage.

She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022 and a second-tier Championship match in 2021. Welch has already worked as a fourth official in the Premier League in November.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023