Soccer-Burnley boss Kompany hails 'big moment' after referee Welch makes history

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated official Rebecca Welch after she became the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match when she oversaw his team's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 09:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated official Rebecca Welch after she became the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match when she oversaw his team's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday. Second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge earned Burnley their third victory of the Premier League season and helped Kompany's side move off the bottom of the table.

The Belgian manager spoke with Welch after the match, and when asked about what he had said, Kompany told reporters: "I wanted to congratulate her because it's a big moment. "After the game it's fair to say that it's a milestone moment and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit.

"But you have to have a first and this is it, so well done (to her) and I'm happy to be part of this moment." Welch has been a trailblazer for female referees and last month was the fourth official for Fulham v Manchester United in the Premier League, the first female to fulfil that role.

The 40-year-old, a regular in the Women's Super League, has previously officiated in the Football League and the FA Cup and was on duty at the women's World Cup this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

