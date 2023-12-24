"We deserved to win the game": FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said they deserved to beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant by 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. While speaking at the post-match press conference, Marquez said that his side had a very good first half and was happy with the win.

"When you win in the stadium against big teams such as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, you are very happy. I think that we deserved to win the game. We played a very, very, very good first half. I'm a little worried about the disconnections that the team has in some moments of the game. For example, it was a great goal, the Dimi Petratos (goal), but it was a complete disconnection of my team when (it) was the injury time in the first half and it's not the first time," Marquez was quoted by ISL's official website as saying. The Gaurs' head coach added that he was satisfied with his team's performance and claimed that they improved after having a sloppy start to the season.

"In general, I am very satisfied with the team because we are improving a lot from the beginning of the season till now, and I think that we can improve even more. We knew how Mohun Bagan Super Giant was playing at the beginning of the season, it was the system that they play today, more or less. But in the last games they play with a line of four, the same as today in some in the second half. Then it's true that we prepare both systems just in case. But sometimes, you know how is football. Sometimes you can prepare everything and you lose," he added. He praised his side and said that they were very clinical in the first half.

"Today I feel that we were very clinical in the first half. And, maybe this is one thing that we missed in the former games, but when we won games by 1-0 margins and there we had clear chances to score more goals," he concluded. The Gaurs are having a stupendous run in the ISL. In their previous five matches, Marquez's side won four games and shared points in one. They will take on Northeast United FC in their upcoming fixture of the league on Friday. (ANI)

