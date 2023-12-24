Sports News Roundup: Steelers use big plays to bury Bengals; Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves; Soccer-Burnley boss Kompany hails 'big moment' after referee Welch makes history and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steelers use big plays to bury Bengals

Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes of 86 and 66 yards to George Pickens to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-11 rout of the visiting Cincinnati Bengals Saturday. The Steelers (8-7) intercepted Bengals quarterback Jake Browning three times and converted them into 17 points, including touchdown runs by Najee Harris and Calvin Austin III to help snap a three-game losing streak.

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) out vs. Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle. The game will be the third missed game this season for James, who logged 37 minutes in Los Angeles' 124-108 setback to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to fall just short of his second straight triple-double.

Soccer-Burnley boss Kompany hails 'big moment' after referee Welch makes history

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated official Rebecca Welch after she became the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match when she oversaw his team's 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday. Second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge earned Burnley their third victory of the Premier League season and helped Kompany's side move off the bottom of the table.

Kraken extend points streak with win over Ducks

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Vince Dunn each scored in the opening 17 minutes and the visiting Seattle Kraken extended their points streak to a season-best six games with a 3-2 victory Saturday over the struggling Anaheim Ducks. Tomas Tatar added a third-period goal for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 32 saves while improving to 4-1-3 since Dec. 9, when Philipp Grubauer departed with a lower-body injury. Seattle is 4-0-2 during its points streak.

Mets hit with record $101M luxury tax

With the league's highest ever tax payroll, the New York Mets top the list of an unprecedented eight Major League Baseball teams that owe a luxury tax for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Owner Steve Cohen's Mets owe a record luxury tax of almost $101 million, according to numbers finalized by MLB this week and obtained by the Associated Press. The Mets' $374.7 million tax payroll tops the previous high of $291.1 million by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Wizards, ruin Jordan Poole's homecoming

Jordan Poole responded to a nice pregame reception with a team-high 25 points in his return to San Francisco, but Stephen Curry countered with 30 and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a second straight double-double as the Golden State Warriors ran off from the visiting Washington Wizards for a 129-118 victory Friday night. The meeting was the first since Poole, a driving force in Golden State's 2022 championship run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch last preseason, was dealt from the Warriors to the Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.

NHL roundup: Red Wings outlast Flyers in shootout, 7-6

Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane each scored in the shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 7-6 home win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Kane finished with two goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for Detroit, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight.

Nuggets close perfect road trip with win over Hornets

Michael Porter Jr. scored 22 points and Jamal Murray posted 20 points as the Denver Nuggets cranked out a couple of key second-half stretches to keep their hot streak going by defeating the host Charlotte Hornets 102-95 on Saturday night. Nikola Jokic provided 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets, and Aaron Gordon had 14 points. Murray had 12 rebounds.

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

Blues rattle off 5 unanswered goals, stun Blackhawks

Justin Faulk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:07 left in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues stormed back for a 7-5 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Jordan Kyrou tallied two goals for St. Louis, which trailed 5-2 before scoring the final five goals. Faulk and Robert Thomas each had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich tallied two assists apiece.

