FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v India, first test

Factbox on the first test between South Africa and India, which begins on Tuesday: WHEN?

Dec. 26-30 (10:00 a.m. local time/0800 GMT) WHERE?

Centurion Park, Pretoria (22,000 capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (Australia), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe) Third umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)

Match referee: Chris Broad SOUTH AFRICA

World ranking: 4 Coach: Shukri Conrad

Captain: Temba Bavuma Squad: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

INDIA World ranking: 1

Coach: Rahul Dravid Captain: Rohit Sharma

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran. PREVIOUS CENTURION PARK TESTS

2010 - South Africa won by an innings and 25 runs 2018 - South Africa won by 135 runs

2021 - India won by 113 runs RECORD IN SOUTH AFRICA

Played 23 South Africa won 12

India won 4 Drawn 7

OVERALL RECORD Played 42

South Africa won 17 India won 15

