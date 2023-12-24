Left Menu

Ram Charan joins Indian Street Premier League as Hyderabad team owner

The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.Ram Charan made the announcement about joining the ISPL on his official X page.Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 14:16 IST
Ram Charan joins Indian Street Premier League as Hyderabad team owner
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

''RRR'' star Ram Charan on Sunday said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Hyderabad.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Ram Charan made the announcement about joining the ISPL on his official X page.

''Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League! ''Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion,'' the actor wrote in the post.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023