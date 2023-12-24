"It's a reward for all hard work we have done": Harmanpreet Kaur

After leading the Indian Eves to their maiden Test win against Australia on Sunday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said their hard work for so many years finally paid off. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur gave all the credit to the support staff, bowling coach and batting coach for the maiden Test win against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"It's a reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Credit goes to all our support staff, especially our bowling coach and batting coach. We tried to keep things very simple. It's a reward for all the hard work and all the patience," Kaur added. The batting allrounder said that before facing Australia for the long-format match they thought of playing "positive cricket" which helped them during the game.

She added that they need to stay in the moment and not go back to playing defensive cricket. "We thought if we can play some positive cricket, it can really help us. We have been playing with this bunch for so many years and if we could do shuffle a bit here and there. We put Richa up, we know how she can bat, if she's there she can damage the game, that's the reason we put her there. We didn't want to go back to defensive cricket. We needed to stay in the moment," she added.

Talking about the second inning, the skipper added that the partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry helped to put a decent total on the scoreboard. "In the second inning, the partnerships helped them to put a decent total on the board. We showed trust in our bowling unit and our support staff asked me to bowl and I got those crucial wickets at that time," she further added.

During Australia's second inning, Harmanpreet picked up two crucial wickets by dismissing Alyssa Healy and McGrath. Her wickets helped India to continue dominating the match. (ANI)

