England's Tom Curran loses appeal to have BBL umpire intimidation ban overturned

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:08 IST
English all-rounder Tom Curran's appeal to have his four-match ban overturned for intimidating an umpire during a recent Big Bash League match has been dismissed.

Cricket Australia had charged Curran on Thursday with a level-three offence under clause 2.17 in the code of conduct following an incident that occurred during the Sydney Sixers' team warm-up before its match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11.

Video footage of the incident showed Curran apparently refusing to comply with the umpire's direction to stay off the wicket while warming up.

Curran — who has been capped for England in all three formats and is in his fourth season with the Sydney Sixers — then went to the other end to complete another practice run-up and almost collided with the umpire, who had stood on the bowling crease to prevent Curran from again encroaching onto the pitch.

A verbal altercation between Curran and the umpire immediately followed.

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the Sixers' appeal against the English international allrounder's four-match ban was dismissed with the original sanction to stand.

''Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game,'' CA's General Manager, Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said. ''We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours.

''Tom has been a long-time contributor to the BBL and is a clear fan-favourite and someone we hope will continue to play an integral role in the competition moving forward.'' AP SSC

