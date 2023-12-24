Jaismine, Arundhati ease into quarters at Women’s National Boxing C''ships

Left Menu

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine 60kg and former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary 66kg notched up identical 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals of the Womens National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.Representing SSCB, Jaismine showcased her experience in securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Thongam Kunjarani Devi of Manipur in the round of 16 bout to set up a clash with Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.Arundhati, on the other hand, went head to head against Amita of All India Police.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) and former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) notched up identical 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

Representing SSCB, Jaismine showcased her experience in securing a commanding 5-0 victory over Thongam Kunjarani Devi of Manipur in the round of 16 bout to set up a clash with Poonam Kaithwas of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.

Arundhati, on the other hand, went head to head against Amita of All India Police. She displayed her skillset and power-packed punches to secure a 5-0 victory. The boxer now will be up against Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab in the quarterfinals.

In other significant bouts, Sakshi (57kg) of SSCB faced Jyoti of Delhi in the round of 32 match. The match was closely contested until Sakshi unleashed a flurry of punches, ultimately winning the bout as the referee stopped the contest in the third round. She will face off against Refa Mohid of Telangana in the round of 16.

Haryana's Saweety Boora (81kg) went up against Kanishka of UP in an exciting contest. The 2023 World Championship gold medallist displayed her prowess as she defeated her opponent with the referee stopping the contest in round 3. She will face Saie Davkhar of Maharashtra in the quarterfinals.

