Left Menu

"Our fight is not with govt...": Former wrestler Sakshi Malik

Former wrestler Sakshi Malik stated that she has not seen any in written about the suspension of newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) or Sanjay Singh, adding that wrestlers fight is not with the government.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:08 IST
"Our fight is not with govt...": Former wrestler Sakshi Malik
Sakshi Malik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former wrestler Sakshi Malik stated that she has not seen any in written about the suspension of newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) or Sanjay Singh, adding that wrestlers fight is not with the government. In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

The decision came close on the heels of the newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announcing the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gond district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year. Sakshi hailed the decision but also said that there is no clarity on the suspension and told reporters, "I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended. Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want that the upcoming wrestlers should get justice."

After the newly elected body was suspended, Sakshi dropped a hint about a possible change in her decision of retirement. "I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," Sakshi added.

On Sunday, the Sports Ministry released a press release to label WFI's decision to host the competition as "complete disregard to the sports code." "The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code. The newly elected body appeared to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry added.

While earlier in the week, when the much-awaited WFI elections were finally concluded, Sanjay Singh was appointed as the new chief, an aide of the former WFT President Brih Bhushan Sharan Singh. An hour later, Sakshi, distraught and emotional, broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023