Kieron Pollard joins England as assistant coach for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

This move comes after England's 1-2 and 2-3 loss to West Indies in ODI and T20I series against West Indies in Carribbean recently.

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard will join England's coaching team as an assistant coach for next year's ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in June in the West Indies and USA, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday. "Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England men's coaching team for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States," said a statement from the ECB.

This move comes after England's 1-2 and 2-3 loss to the West Indies in ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in Carribbean recently. Pollard will join the England men's team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise on local conditions.

Pollard was a part of West Indies' 2012 Men's T20 World Cup success and has vast experience in the format having played more than 600 matches. Pollard has represented West Indies in 101 T20Is, scoring 1,569 runs at an average of 25.30, with six fifties and a strike rate of over 135. He also has 42 wickets in the format, with best figures of 4/25.

The hard-hitting T20 star is a sought-after player in the league circuit. Along with an experience of 637 T20s, he also brings to the table 12,390 runs at an average of 31.13 and a strike rate of over 150, with a century and 58 fifties. He also has 312 wickets in the format, with the best figures of 4/15. (ANI)

