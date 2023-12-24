"Test matches give a different vibe....": India's Sneh Rana following eight-wicket win over Australia

Following India's historic eight-wicket win over Australia in the one-off Test, the Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana said that the Test matches give a different vibe to the team and the love and support Indian team has received over last 15 days is amazing and will attract a lot of young women to the game. Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were the stars of the show that was the one-off Test against Australia at Wankhede Stadium, securing for India an eight-wicket win.

"It feels amazing, standing here receiving this award, a fantastic win by our team. No one called me night-watchman because I can bat. First time batting with Smriti and we were enjoying each others' company. Catch drops are part of the match. Everyone wants to contribute. Even I can drop catches, so I do not feel bad. I try to come back harder. Test matches are taking place in India after a long time, Test match gives a different vibe. The team environment in the last 15 days and the support that we have been receiving, it is really amazing. Two home Tests and we have won both. I think it will attract a lot of youngsters," said Sneh in the post-match presentation. Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 219 in their first innings. All-rounder Tahlia McGrath hit a fighting fifty (50 in 56 balls, with six fours) while Beth Mooney (40 in 94 balls, with two fours) and Healy (38 in 75 balls, with four boundaries and a six) also contributed useful scores.

Pooja Vastrakar (4/53) and Sneh Rana (3/56) and Deepti Sharma (2/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India with the ball. India took a 187-run lead in the first innings, posting a massive 406/10, batting out 126.3 overs. Openers Shafali Varma (40 in 59 balls, with eight fours) and Smriti Mandhana (74 in 106 balls, with 12 fours) gave India a fine start.

In the middle order/lower order, half-centuries came from Richa Ghosh (52 in 104 balls, with seven fours), Jemimah Rodrigues (73 in 121 balls, with nine fours) and Deepti Sharma (78 in 171 balls, with nine fours) and Vastrakar also contributed a vital 47 in 126 balls, with seven fours. Ashleigh Gardner (4/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies while Kim Garth and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each.

Aussies could only gain a slender 74 run lead in the second innings as India bundled them out for just 261 runs. McGrath (73 in 177 balls, with 10 fours), Ellyse Perry (45 in 91 balls, with five fours), Mooney (33 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Healy (32 in 101 balls, with one four) played crucial knocks for Australia. Sneh (4/63) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were also among the wickets, taking two wickets. Vastrakar got one wicket.

India got 75 runs to chase. Despite the loss of two wickets, Smriti (38* in 61 balls, with six fours) controlled the chase well to win Women in Blue their second big Test of the year, following a big 347-run win over England previously. Sneh walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)